Along with her professional life, Kriti Sanon has also been in the news lately for her personal life. Rumour mills have been abuzz about her relationship with millionaire Kabir Bahia. This was further fueled after she was seen holidaying in Greece with him during her 34th birthday. However, in a recent media interaction, the actress rubbished the speculations surrounding her relationship.

Talking about the same, Kriti Sanon revealed to Filmfare that she finds the rumours surrounding her personal life ‘incredibly irritating.’ The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress said that this gossip also affects her family members. Sanon revealed, “When false negative information is published about me, it’s not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon further said her friends messaged or called her to inquire whether the news of her relationship or marriage was accurate. The Mimi actress said, “It’s particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me, assuming it’s true, and I must clarify that it’s not.”

She wished people would verify before spreading these false rumours on social media and all the other platforms. Kriti added, “Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else.” Some pictures of her and Kabir Bahia in Greece were leaked online, which added more fire to the rumours. The duo were joined by Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon and the latter’s rumoured beau and singer, Stebin Ben.

Not only this but Kriti Sanon was also spotted wearing the same shrug as Kabir Bahia, which did not go unnoticed on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will soon be seen in the Netflix thriller film Do Patti. The movie will also mark her debut as a producer. She will be seen opposite Kajol in the same. The actress also received positive reviews for her performances in movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew this year.

Must Read: Is Kriti Sanon Dating MS Dhoni Close Friend Kabir Bahia? Crew Actress Talks About What She Wants In An Ideal Partner!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News