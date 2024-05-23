Those were the times when Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif from the first decade of the millennium were leading, and Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor were the new sensations. In the decade gone by, a lot has changed and Kriti Sanon, who showed her mettle in her very first film, has joined the ranks of the frontrunners, forging ahead of most of them. Here is looking at her six best performances—so far.

Bareilly Ki Barfi / 2017

As a headstrong small-town girl who aims for a better life, Kriti Sanon showed that she was much more than a mere typical incandescent heroine or a pretty damsel with this skilled Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari adaptation of The Ingredients of Love by Nicholas Barreau. Her character, Bitti, will not suffer male chauvinism and regressive attitudes gladly. She hates in particular the question, “Are you a virgin?” Upset because her mother does not like her stand and the resultant single status, she decides to run away from home, and life changes! Sensing the meat in her role, Kriti immersed herself into Bitti and later took time to wean off Bitti, even to the extent that her sister asked her once, “What’s wrong with you?”

Panipat / 2019

Panipat saw Kriti play, for the first time, a real person—queen Parvatibai, and it was also her first historical. But as she had put it then, “Once you start enjoying something, it is not challenging anymore. I think the only tough part was constantly remembering that I was not in today’s era. Certain expressions and reactions of ours are very contemporary and I had to avoid them consciously.” In a cast led by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and other stalwarts, Panipat was, histrionically, a Kriti Sanon acting vehicle all the way.

Mimi / 2021

The National award-winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vyaahchay!, got a Rajasthani spin in this Dinesh Vijan (Kriti’s most loyal filmmaker) remake, but this time, Kriti Sanon as the surrogate mother who agrees to pregnancy and motherhood because she dreams of it as a means to acquire big money and a glamorous life as a big-name film star, won a National award for herself—for Best Actress. Kriti outdid herself and was beyond fabulous, especially in the demanding scenes, showing that she was no ordinary talent as she maneuvered the complex avenues of her role.

Bhediya / 2022

Another Dinesh Vijan production, it had Kriti playing Dr. Anika, a veterinary surgeon who has to treat a human patient and is as confused about this as a layman would be! The role had funny as well as romantic shades—and a solid twist in the end that compensated for the limited footage she had. Kriti was amazing in the film that had a social message, just like Mimi. And it was here that Kriti, yet again, proved that she was a thinking actor who chose roles on criteria that were more than just about the glam quotient or the money!

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya / 2024

Arguably among her most challenging roles to date, we saw Kriti playing a robot to perfection in this otherwise mundane romantic comedy. As Sifra, Kriti was simply stupendous, especially when her programming is shown going awry in the second half of the film. Right from the beginning, she delivered a masterly performance and she particularly excelled in the pre-climax.

Crew / 2024

As one of the three heroines, Kriti faced a unique challenge—of being pitted against two formidable colleagues, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, respectively a decade and 20 years senior to her, both acknowledged mega-talents. It was as if her generation’s acting reputation was at stake, for Kriti went all out as she had to compete with stalwarts capable of scene-stealing. The end-result was that, despite her weird outfits in the film, Kriti stood out among them!

