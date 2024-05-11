The year 2024 has begun on a good note for Kriti Sanon. The actress had two theatrical releases, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’. Both movies impressed the masses and performed well at the box office. The actress also has a lineup of exciting projects for the future.

Kriti Sanon has always been vocal about various issues in her interviews. From losing good projects to star kids to her dating expectations, the Adipurush star never shied away from sharing her solid opinions. In a new interview, Kriti questioned the huge pay gap between actors and actresses in the film industry.

Kriti Sanon On Pay Gap In The Film Industry

The Crew star said about pay parity, “The difference in payment (between male actors and female actors’) currently is huge for no reason. Sometimes, for no reason. Sometimes, you feel like it’s not like that person has given a hit in 10 years, then why is he getting paid 10 times.”

In the interview with Film Companion, Kriti Sanon revealed how even movie producers try to justify the pay gap between actors and actresses. The producers try to explain it by talking about the ‘recovery’. ” The recovery happens with digital and satellite, which sort of happens before a film is released. Before the word kind of takes off. So to get that kind of budget from digital and satellite – because on digital and satellite, the male-centric films actually do very, very well as compared to a film on a girl. I think there’s the difference,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti Sanon will have another film releasing in 2024. The actress will be seen in a thriller film ‘Do Patti’ which will release on Netflix. It also stars Kajol in the lead role. It’s the first film Sanon has produced under her banner, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. There is no update on the film’s release date.

