Shaitaan actress Jyothika Saravanan, mononymously known as Jyothika, works predominantly in the South film industry, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She started her film journey with the Bollywood movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, but then she did not appear in any Hindi movie. The actress has recently opened up about her absence from the Hindi film industry. Scroll below for more.

She is one of the most popular actresses in Tamil cinema and has won several accolades for her work, including a National Film Award. She became famous for her roles in movies like Kushi, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Poovellam Un Vasam, Chandramukhi, Mozhi and more.

The Shaitaan actress recently, in an interview with News 18, spoke about why she moved on to the South film industry after doing just one film in Bollywood. Jyothika said, “I didn’t receive an offer for Hindi films even once. I drifted into South films 27 years ago and have only worked in South films ever since. My first Hindi film didn’t run well in theatres. It’s all very formula-based.”

She explained, “Your first film needs to run for you to get more offers. When I started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner, but as fate would have it, it didn’t run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood.”

Jyothika also mentioned that she was offered movies based on her performance in her first film. The actress added, “I would also like to bring it to notice that even that film didn’t work at the box office. But I got a lot of films based on how my performance in it was received. That stark difference between both industries was definitely there.”

The Shaitaan star concluded, “People in Bollywood also thought that I was a South Indian, and they assumed that I didn’t want to do Hindi films anymore. It was a journey, and I’m still grateful for it. I did some fabulous work there. It’s not like I refrained from doing a Hindi film. It’s just that I wasn’t offered any script in so many years.”

Jyothika was last seen in Shaitaan opposite Ajay Devgn and alongside R Madhavan. She gave a strong performance in that movie. The film is available on Netflix.

