Heeramandi's Shruti Sharma's Intimate Scene, Jyothi Rai's Leaked Video, Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur Dating - Top News From Entertainment

Heeramandi’s Shruti Sharma Opens Up on Demanding Intimate Scene

Shruti Sharma, a rising star from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently shared a challenging experience while filming the series. Shruti, who played the role of Sharmin Segal’s maid Saima, revealed details about an intimate scene that took a physical toll.

In a media interview, Shruti described filming the scene, which required her to be on a bed of hay for an entire day. The demanding conditions, combined with the emotional intensity of the scene, resulted in her developing rashes on her body. Despite the discomfort, Shruti’s dedication to her craft shines through. This experience highlights the dedication and perseverance required from actors during demanding shoots.

Ranveer Singh Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with Deepika Padukone

Putting an end to months of speculation, Ranveer Singh recently addressed rumours of trouble in his marriage to Deepika Padukone. During a jewellery brand event, Singh singled out his wedding ring as one of his most prized possessions, calling it “very dear” and a gift from his wife. This public gesture comes after Singh archived (not deleted) older posts from his Instagram, including wedding pictures, which sparked rumours of a split.

The couple is expecting their first child in September 2024 and will be seen together in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film “Singham Again.”

Manoj Bajpayee Dons Robin Hood Avatar in Bhaiyya Ji Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming crime action-thriller Bhaiyya Ji, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been released. Bajpayee plays the titular character, a vigilante figure described as a “desi Robin Hood.” The trailer hints at a violent and action-packed story, with Bajpayee’s character taking on corrupt officials and criminals.

The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Shabana Raza Bajpayee, Manoj Bajpayee’s wife. A release date has not been announced yet, but the trailer suggests the film will be out sometime soon.

Dating Rumours Swirl as Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur Party Together

Bollywood is abuzz with rumours of a new romance brewing between actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The speculation comes after photos emerged of the co-stars attending director Anurag Basu’s birthday bash together. The recent sighting comes amidst reports of Aditya’s split from his former girlfriend Ananya Panday. Interestingly, both Sara and Ananya appeared together on Karan Johar’s chat show “Koffee With Karan” last season.

While there’s no official confirmation, the friendly interaction between Sara and Aditya in the viral photos has sparked dating rumours. Their upcoming film together, Metro In Dino, is also generating buzz. Whether their chemistry extends beyond the silver screen remains to be seen.

In a recent interview, actor Rajkummar Rao revealed some interesting inspiration behind his recent purchase of a lavish 44 crore house in Mumbai. Rao shared that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom he admires greatly, once offered him a unique piece of advice: “Buy a house a little beyond your means. It’ll motivate you to work harder!”

Taking these words to heart, Rao went on to purchase a sprawling 3,456 square foot property from his ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ co-star, Janhvi Kapoor. The luxurious three-floor house marks a significant milestone for Rao, who has steadily climbed the ranks of Indian cinema. Read more here

Vijay Deverakonda Gallops into Action with Mythri Movie Makers’ VD 14

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is back in action! He’s signed on to lead Mythri Movie Makers’ upcoming period action drama, VD 14. This is their third collaboration after Dear Comrade and Kushi. Deverakonda reunites with director Rahul Sankrityan (Taxiwala) for this story set between 1854-1878 in the Rayalaseema region. Details are scarce, but a captivating “Legend of The Cursed Land” poster fuels the excitement!

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite megastar Salman Khan! Mandanna has been officially cast as the female lead in Sikandar, an action-drama directed by A.R. Murugadoss. This high-profile project reunites Khan with director Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their Eid 2024 release. Fans are excited to see this fresh pairing on the big screen, with “Sikandar” aiming for an Eid 2025 release. Read more here

In a shocking turn of events, the Kannada television industry is abuzz with controversy following the leak of a private video allegedly featuring popular actress Jyothi Rai. The video, which has rapidly circulated across social media platforms, has sparked outrage among fans and raised concerns about privacy invasion and ethical boundaries within the entertainment industry. Read on to know more!

Actor Richa Chadha, known for her outspoken nature, is making headlines again. This time, she’s voicing her disagreement with Nora Fatehi’s recent comments on feminism. In an interview, Richa expressed her surprise at Nora’s views on gender roles, calling them “misguided.” Richa elaborated that feminism is about allowing women to choose their path, not adhering to outdated stereotypes. This isn’t the first time Richa has used her platform to advocate for social issues.

