Actor Jason Shah is back in the Bigg Boss spotlight! After a memorable, albeit brief, stint on Bigg Boss 10, he’s reportedly been approached to join the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

Fans will remember Jason Shah‘s charismatic entrance as a wild card contestant on season 10. Though health concerns forced him to leave after a few weeks, he left a lasting impression with his charm and personality.

Now, riding high on the success of his acclaimed performance as Mr. Cartwright in Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazar, Shah has once again caught the attention of the Bigg Boss team. Sources reveal he’s currently considering the offer.

An insider says, “It would be amazing to see Jason back on a reality show, especially after his remarkable performances in recent projects. There is no official confirmation from him, but discussions are ongoing between Jason’s Team and the Bigg Boss OTT 3 team. So it would be great to see if the actor wishes to grab this offer again.”

With his undeniable talent and captivating presence, Jason Shah is a rising star. If he joins Bigg Boss OTT 3, he’ll add a unique dimension to the show. Fans might even get to see a different side of Mr. Cartwright—one filled with love and entertainment!

Jason Shah On Shooting Manisha Koirala’s Sexual Abuse Scene In Heeramandi

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar featured a disturbing scene of sexual assault against Manisha Koirala‘s character, Mallikajan. In a recent interview with Filmibeat OTT, Jason Shah, who plays the character responsible for the assault, discussed the filming process.

Jason revealed his initial discomfort with the scene’s intensity. While the fight choreographer aimed for realism in a slapping scene, Jason prioritized caution and precision. He even mentioned an unintentionally close call where he almost flicked off Mallikajan’s nose ring. He emphasized the importance of clear coordination to avoid any injuries, especially considering Manisha Koirala’s seniority on set.

