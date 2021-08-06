Advertisement

It seems Anusha Dandekar is having a tough time when it comes to love. She was earlier dating Karan Kundra and the couple made a dreamy pair. However, it was only last year when they called it quits. The model also accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of cheating and lying. Her current boyfriend Jason Shah also deleted her pictures from his social media and is now breaking his silence on the matter.

It was yesterday when all the radar was on Jason’s Instagram handle. Fans noticed that he had deleted all the pictures with Anusha. Many even claimed that the MTV VJ is entering Bigg Boss OTT, hence, the couple has decided to keep their relationship low-key.

Advertisement

But the latest statement hints at a possible rift. Reacting to why he deleted Anusha Dandekar’s pictures, Jason Shah told TOI, “Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo (Ask her, call her).”

When asked if he would put them back, Jason Shah continued, “I might put them back, who knows. It will depend on what and how I feel, man kiya toh karenge (I might if I felt like it).”

The Barrister Babu actor also shared that he is enjoying all the speculations that have surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, it was in April this year that Jason Shah confirmed his relationship with Anusha Dandekar. He revealed that the duo met for a shoot, and struck the chords in no time.

“I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it’s fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future,” he had shared.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Sana Makbul Breaks Silence On Sourabh Raaj Jain’s ‘Unfair’ Elimination From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: “If Arjun Bijlani Had A Valid Reason, Then Who Are We To Judge?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube