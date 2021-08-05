Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is ruling our hearts and minds thanks to its daredevil contestants performing some jaw-dropping stunts. Some of the gems this show has given us are actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Sana Makbul. While Divyanka has been tagged ‘magar rani,’ Sana I s proving she’s a force to be reckoned with by breaking records while completing stunts.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Ms Makbul got candid about her KKK 11 journey – at least how much we have seen till now. She also exclusively told us how she felt about Sourabh Raaj Jain’s unfair elimination, Arjun Bijlani’s justification for putting him up to the stunt, and what she would have done in such a situation. Read all she said below.

Breaking her silence on Sourabh Raaj Jain’s eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (following Arjun Bijlani substituting him in the last elimination), Sana Makbul said, “I felt really bad because Sourabh was a good performer.” Continuing further, she said, “You know anyone would feel bad. If you see the first week, the second week, he performed so well. Na who danger zone mai the, naa unko fear funda kabhi mila. From day one he had performed well. And all of a sudden put in a spot, where you know the stunt which happened….”