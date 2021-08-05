Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars are way beyond the characters that they play. Whether it is Dilip Joshi or Sunayana Fozdar, the actors now have a massive fan base of their own. But when it comes to Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, bizarre dating rumours surface on the internet. This time is no different, read on for details!

Fans know that Munmun and Raj share a great bond off-screen. Time and again, they lift each other up on social media. One will always find a comment on every post of each other. But a section has misinterpreted it all and began speculations if they’re more than friends.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat enjoys creating content for his YouTube channel. The actor recently received a golden button. Celebrating the same, he shared a transition reel on Instagram. And amongst others, it was Munmun Dutta who celebrated his achievement.

Raj Anadkat shared on his post, “Yayyy….finallyyyy the gold is here🥳🥳 Thank you everyone for all your love and support, means lot to me🤟🏻🥳❤️ . . New YouTube video, unboxing golden play button is up on my channel 🥳 Don’t forget to check it out.”

To this, Munmun Dutta responded, “Woohoo 🎉 🔥 Congratulations.”

The comment currently has 538 likes with fans leaving their own opinions.

A user wrote, “@mmoonstar aa gya comment”

“@raj_anadkat sirf inko reply ye galt bat ha,” wrote another.

Check out the post below:

Previously, Munmun Dutta shared a sultry post on her Instagram handle from one of her photoshoots. Raj Anadkat had left only a couple of emojis and received massive backlash as speculations regarding their alleged romance began again!

None of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors ever reacted to the news.

