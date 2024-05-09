Shah Rukh Khan inspires many people, including many Bollywood celebrities. Many actors and actresses say they dreamt of starring in Hindi films because of the superstar. SRK’s rags-to-riches story motivates everyone to put their best foot forward. One such actor who is a big SRK fan and always calls him an inspiration is Rajkummar Rao.

There’s so much to learn from Shah Rukh Khan. He is not only a successful actor but also a flourishing businessman with Red Chillies Entertainment and the KKR IPL team. The Dunki actor’s sea-facing Mannat mansion is a dream house. Shah Rukh gave a smart advice to Rajkummar Rao about investing in a good property. Two years ago, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa bought a Rs 44 crore lavish property in Mumbai, which was owned by Janhvi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Advice to Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to star in a Srikanth movie, said that Shah Rukh Khan once told him to buy a house that was beyond his means. “Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it).’ I found this very fascinating,” Rao told Mashable.

The Newton star added that having a home in Mumbai is a dream and Pratralekhaa and him have built it with love.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth is all set to release in theatres on May 10, 2024. Directed by Tushar Hirananandi, the film also stars Jyothika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F. Rajkummar will next be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Sharan Sharma’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which is slated to release in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

