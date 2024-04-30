Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has surprised everyone with its outcome at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film looked winner from the opening day itself and eventually, it became another valuable addition to the list of Bollywood’s successful films in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy released on 29th March. Upon its arrival, the film majorly saw decent reviews from critics coming in. Among audiences, especially females, it received mostly favorable reactions. While the mass centers fared expectedly lower, the film did well in the major cities, especially during the weekends.

Crew started its Indian box office journey by garnering 10.28 crores and witnessed a good momentum over the weekend, bringing in 32.60 crores in 3 days. The film ended up earning 47.54 crores and now, it’s into 80s. With more push initially, the heist comedy could have entered the 100 crore club. Nonetheless, it’s a commercial winner.

Check out the daily breakdown of Crew at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 10.28 crores

Day 2- 10.87 crores

Day 3- 11.45 crores

First weekend- 32.60 crores

Day 4- 4.52 crores

Day 5- 4 crores

Day 6- 3.30 crores

Day 7- 3.12 crores

First week- 47.54 crores

Day 8- 3.85 crores

Day 9- 5.40 crores

Day 10- 5.70 crores

Day 11- 2.05 crores

Day 12- 2.43 crores

Day 13- 2 crores

Day 14- 1.50 crores

Second week- 22.90 crores

Day 15- 1.30 crores

Day 16- 2.35 crores

Day 17- 2.45 crores

Day 18- 0.70 crore

Day 19- 0.60 crore

Day 20- 0.85 crore

Day 21- 0.55 crore

Third week- 8.83 crores

Day 22- 0.60 crore

Day 23- 1 crore

Day 24- 1.10 crores

Day 25- 0.40 crore

Remaining days- 0.70 crore

Lifetime- 83.07 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

