Is Kriti Sanon Dating MS Dhoni Close Friend Kabir Bahia? Crew Actress Talks About What She Wants In An Ideal Partner!

Kriti Sanon is living her best life, with two consecutive hits at the Box Office and a skincare brand gaining momentum and awaiting the release of her production, Do Patti. And if rumors are to be believed, her love life will also go pretty well. Early speculations about Sanon’s love life have been circulating widely, and now, her latest interview about what she expects from an ideal partner is giving wind to the rumors again. Kriti has been rumored to be dating a certain Kabir Bahia, a millionaire and a dear friend of cricket stars like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Here’s what we know about the rumors!

Earlier in the year, Kriti Sanon sparked rumors that she was seeing London-based businessman Kabir Bahia. While the actress has not acknowledged this, she recently spoke about having an ideal partner. The actress stated that her ideal partner should make her laugh and, more importantly, be ‘just real.’

In a past interview, Kriti had opened up about wanting certain qualities in an ideal partner and her expectations. When the Mimi actress sat down with Film Companion for a lengthy chat, she was asked about this, to which she said, “ “I don’t know. Does the guy have to match up to all that? I don’t know; I don’t think.” She added that pressure is often put on what one wants rather than needs.

Sanon further spoke about our expectations on the terms of an ideal partner, “I feel we put too much pressure like I want this, this, this. What you want and what you need might also be different. I might feel I want someone like this, who is like that, who is like that, but what I might need actually might just be a simplistic thing, someone who is just real, who can make me laugh, I’ve a connect with, who I can talk to for hours, who respects me and my work and I think those things are also way more important. I don’t think someone needs to match up to me, but to hold his own that is more important and to be secure absolutely, and that’s very important.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The couple’s alleged romance with Kabir went viral when they celebrated Holi together in London. Their photos surfaced on the microblogging site Reddit, and fans started speculating that Kriti and Kabir were dating. According to multiple news reports, Kabir is the son of a well-known businessman in London. Some reports also claimed that Kabir is related to Sakshi Dhoni. Citing his frequent association with MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. And his Instagram is proof of that.

According to reports, neither Kriti nor Kabir has addressed these speculations. So, while there are pictures and alleged proof that the two hang out, it is not really clear whether they are dating or just close friends.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Crew Box Office: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Starrer Is A Success Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News