After Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter scored a double century in the beginning, Bollywood saw some really good successes afterwards at the Indian box office. One such film is now Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Crew, which has emerged as a clean success and is still running in theatres. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy film released in theatres on 29th March. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly favorable reviews. As a result, impressive figures were recorded during the opening week. In the following weeks, it showed a stable trend, eventually turning out to be a successful affair.

As per the recent update, Crew has earned 83.07 crores at the Indian box office. Considering the reported budget of 75 crores, the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 8.07 crores, which equals 10.76% returns. So, as per Koimoi box office parameters, the film has secured a tag of being a ‘Plus’ affair, thus making it a clean success.

It’s a good result considering the fact that there were low expectations from the film. Surprisingly, the opening day collection crossed 10 crores, and after that, Crew maintained a good hold at ticket windows.

Now, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have tanked at the Indian box office, Crew has an opportunity to keep its scoreboard ticking, and there’s a chance of hitting the mark of 90 crores. With a little bit of push during the initial days, there was an outside chance of even entering the 100-crore club. While that won’t happen now, the film has done enough to be among Bollywood’s most successful films of 2024.

