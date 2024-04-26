In its fourth week at theatres, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected 6.32 crores. The film had brought in 10.23 crores in the third week so the drop is less than 40%, which is good. There was just no competition whatsoever for the film and that allowed it to add those couple of extra crores.

That was further reflected in consistent collections during the weekdays where exactly 56-57 lakhs came on each of the days. This was a little uncanny actually because there can otherwise be at least some up or down, but in case of this film, the numbers were just the same to the last digit, hence reflecting very steady footfalls.

Things should stay good today as well since the new releases have just not managed any sort of a start, which means yet again it would be holdover releases of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire that will earn some sort of moolah. Unfortunately, there are no big bucks coming for either of these films, and we are talking in just lakhs here. The scenario is very very bleak in theatres currently and one waits to see when we can have at least one movie arrive that can at least break the shackles of lakhs and start talking in crores again.

As for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it has now collected 95.84 crores at the box office and should go past the 98 crores mark before the close of the fifth weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

