There are numbers continuing to trickle in for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as Monday managed to cross the 50 lakhs mark all over again. In the last film, the film stayed stable during the weekdays and had, in fact, even seen a spike in collections on Ramanavami’s partial holiday. Though there isn’t any holiday advantage this week, the collections are expected to stay in the vicinity of 50 lakhs right through.

In fact, Monday collections of 56 lakhs were a reasonable drop from Friday, which stood at 80.10 lakhs. Actually, with zero competition around it, the film could well have been even stabler on Monday. However, it has been seen traditionally for Hollywood films that a drop does come in from Friday to Monday, and then there is stability right till Thursday before there is a bit of an increment on Friday, a big jump on Saturday, and then further stability on Sunday.

The good news for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is that there are hardly any new notable releases arriving in weeks to come, which would threaten to snatch its screens, and hence, the Hollywood film will keep finding audiences on its own accord. Yes, it has exhausted most of its target audience, but still, eventually, it will move on from its current score of 94.15 crores to the 100 crores mark rather comfortably in a week or two, and then also add a bit more to reaffirm its status of being a big hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

