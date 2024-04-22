Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continued to collect on Sunday as 1.65 crore* more came in. The film saw good growth on Saturday, and now the Sunday increment is on the expected lines. What has to be seen is how the film performs on the weekdays now. There would be a drop for sure since last week was still held by the Eid holidays, followed by the mid-week partial holiday of Ramnavami. However, there is no such advantage this entire week, and all that will help the film is the absence of any major competition.

That said, the film has pretty much lived its life and is now seeing some sort of audience footfalls trickling on a daily basis. So far, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has collected 93.42 crores*, and it would be aiming to go past 95 crores by the close of the week. It has a very good count of premium screens and prime-time shows at its disposal, and that would come in handy, too, in making that happen.

Meanwhile, another Hollywood film, Kung Fu Panda 4, has now hit the 35 crores mark. This happened on the 6th weekend, and given the fact that there is no major release in April or the entire May, it may just turn out that the film ends up enjoying 50 days at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

