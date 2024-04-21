Even though there is sheer mayhem currently in theatres with hardly anything working, it’s the holdover release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that has come to some sort of rescue. Not that the film is running away with all the glory by bringing in any sort of insane numbers. However, it’s at least hanging in there in the fourth week.

This was seen on Saturday when collections jumped to 1 crore* mark. Ideally, with lack of competition around it, the film should never have gone below the 1 crore mark but then it started happening over the weekdays gone by itself, barring Ramnavami when its collections went back to touching the 1 crore mark. This has now happened again and the story would be repeated today itself. However, as has been seen for the film ever since its release, growth from Saturday to Sunday is limited and that could well be the case this weekend as well.

The Hollywood biggie has now reached 91.32 crores* and it’s now practically the only English film to have found itself in the 90s in India. Fate of the Furious at 87.50 crores is lower than this and then Jurassic World is at 101 crores while Thor: Love and Thunder is at 101.70 crores. Indications are that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will just about manage to edge past that score, though Fast and the Furious 7 at 108 crores would be completely out of reach.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

