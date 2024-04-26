Before entering the full time politics, Thalapathy Vijay is making sure to create some big records at the worldwide box office. Speaking about his latest re-release, Ghilli, the film is raking in earth-shattering numbers and today, it’ll be completing a week in theatres. In the latest development, the 2004 hit almost touched the milestone of 20 crores gross globally. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Dharani, the sports action film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in key roles. Upon its original release back in 2004, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and is still considered to be one of the best outings in the career of Thalapathy Vijay. At the box office, it was a big success, and even today, when its 4K remastered version has arrived, fans are flocking to theatres in big numbers.

Ever since Thalapathy Vijay announced entering politics and quitting films, there’s been a huge buzz surrounding his upcoming films. Amid this, Ghilli was re-released in theatres globally on 20th April. While the film was expected to do well due to Vijay’s unparalleled stardom, no one ever imagined that it would fetch wild numbers for a re-release.

Ghilli’s re-released version completed a run of 6 days on Thursday, and as per the update on Sacnilk, it has amassed a superb total of 19.75 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It includes 14.50 crores gross from the Indian box office, while the overseas market has contributed 5.25 crores gross so far, with a major boost from the UK’s fantastic opening of 55 lakh gross. Interestingly, it’s the biggest opening for any Tamil film arrived this year in the UK.

By the time you’re reading this, the mark of 20 crores gross has already been crossed, and it’ll reported in tomorrow’s update.

