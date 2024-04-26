After the pandemic ended, Bollywood struggled to get back in touch. Finally, the industry gained momentum and bounced back strongly in 2023, with several films emerging as historic blockbusters. Even though we saw consistent successes at the box office, one can’t take the audience for granted, and the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan is the latest example. In this scenario, films like Tiger 3 and Fighter truly deserve appreciation. Keep reading to know more!

Before the COVID-19 pandemic era, Bollywood films with even average content worked well at ticket windows. But after the pandemic, things have totally changed, and the audience now has many options for entertainment. The biggest competition for big-screen releases is the OTT medium, which is fully loaded with superb content. So, the audience is in no mood to give a chance to a film if it fails to spark excitement.

We saw how recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan tanked at the Indian box office despite releasing on Eid. Both films failed to build a solid buzz around them, and there was a lack of momentum from the opening day itself. So, the audience has become harsh, and it’s a tough job to attract them into theatres. In such a period, films like Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter deserve respect despite their verdict of failures.

Both Tiger 3 and Fighter were costly projects, with their reported budgets sitting at 300 crores and 250 crores, respectively. Due to such a cost, they got a tag of under-performers against the domestic collection of 286 crores and 212.50 crores, respectively. Still, they deserve appreciation as they attracted around 2.70 crore cumulative footfalls to theatres.

During the period when the audience is in the mood to reject the content outrightly, Tiger 3’s reported footfalls of 1.50 crore and Fighter’s footfalls of 1.20 crore are of significant value.

Other films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (84 lakh) and Dunki (1.20 crore), too, need to be appreciated as they enjoyed good footfalls even though they were expected to do much better commercially.

