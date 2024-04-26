Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham is on a tear! First, it broke the coveted 100 crore mark worldwide within its first two weeks. And it has now achieved another major feat – crossing the 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office. This achievement solidifies Aavesham’s position as a runaway commercial success. Read further to know Aavesham’s box office collection after 15 days.

Aavesham had a powerful opening week, amassing an impressive 30.45 crore in India. While the second week saw a slight dip, with collections of 24.36 crore, the film maintained its momentum. Early estimates suggest the 15th day brought in 2.61 crore (rough data), pushing the total domestic collection to a commendable 54.81 crore net (64.67 crore gross).

Meanwhile, the movie has unlocked another key milestone at the Kerala box office by collecting over 50 crores gross. Aavesham is the 12th film to cross this mark after a prestigious list that includes Puli Murugan, Baahubali 2, Lucifer, KGF 2, 2018, Jailer, RDX, Leo, Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life. This is a solid achievement, especially considering Aavesham was released alongside two other movies—Varshangalkku Shesham and Jai Ganesh.

While Jai Ganesh could barely touch the 4 crore mark in its lifetime collections, Varshangalkku Shesham did a good business, with around 33 crores net in India so far. This pretty much ate up Aavesham’s screen count.

Aavesham’s performance hasn’t been limited to the domestic market. The film has garnered a significant 43 crore from international audiences, propelling its global total to an estimated 107.67 crore. Final figures for overseas earnings are still being compiled, but early indications suggest a strong showing for Fahadh Faasil on the international stage.

This performance marks a significant milestone for Fahadh Faasil. Aavesham has surpassed his previous box office records, solidifying his position as a leading actor in Indian cinema. Trade analysts predict the film will continue its successful run and potentially reach even greater heights in the coming weeks.

Aavesham’s impressive box office collection is a testament to the film’s entertainment value and Fahadh Faasil’s star power. With its captivating story, thrilling action sequences, and comedic elements, Aavesham has resonated with audiences worldwide. As final figures are compiled and the film continues its theatrical run, Aavesham is poised to leave an even bigger mark on the box office landscape.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

