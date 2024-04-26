Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life Box Office Collection Day 29: Recovers Making Cost; Coming Weeks Will Be Exciting To Watch

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life defies box office expectations, proving its staying power even in its fourth week. Read the complete box office report of the Blessy-directed film after its 29-day run.

The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran raked in an estimated 0.30 crore on Thursday, demonstrating its ability to hold onto audience interest. Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has firmly established itself as a domestic powerhouse. By the end of its fourth week, the net India collection has reached a staggering 82.57 crore, translating to a gross India total of a whopping 97.43 crore.

Here’s a breakdown of Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s box office performance:

Week 1: 47 crore

Week 2: 21.15 crore

Week 3: 10.20 crore

Week 4: 4.21 crore

Total: 82.57 crore (India Net)

(India Net) Gross: 97.43 crore (estimated)

The movie’s plot is so engrossing that it manages to captivate audiences across the globe, transcending geographical boundaries. This is evident from its phenomenal earnings of 58 crore from overseas markets, a testament to its international appeal. This success in international markets also highlights the growing trend of global cinema and the importance of creating stories that resonate with a diverse audience.

Although the official budget of Aadujeevitham has not been disclosed, industry experts estimate that it falls within the range of 80-82 crores. Despite this, the film has managed to recover its making cost and is now on track to make a profit from its theatrical run. It is worth noting that we have not included any ancillary revenue streams, such as digital and satellite rights, in our calculations.

The combined worldwide gross collection of Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life currently stands at an estimated 155.43 crore. This phenomenal performance positions the film for potential blockbuster status, exceeding initial expectations and solidifying its place as a major commercial success.

Audience appreciation, coupled with strong critical reception, suggests that Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life might have at least one more theatrical run ahead. The coming weeks will be exciting to watch as Aadujeevitham continues its journey, potentially rewriting box office records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

