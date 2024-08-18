Kangana Ranaut is popularly known for her dynamic and fearless nature, from her strong screen presence to bold choices. The actress debuted in Bollywood with Gangster and quickly rose to prominence with her unique talent. While she’s celebrated for portraying complex characters, some of her most notable films include Fashion, for which she earned the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, and Queen, solidifying her status as a top actress in Bollywood. But did you know Queen was inspired by her own life?

In Vikas Bahl’s Queen, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Rani, a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip to Europe after her fiancé calls off their wedding. The film explores Rani’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment, similar to Kangana’s beginnings in a village in Himachal Pradesh. The plot revolves around how Rani feels liberated and empowered while exploring Paris and making new friends on the way.

A source shared with the Times of India, “When the script of Queen was being written it was Kangana’s background as the innocent girl from the hills that was in the writer’s mind. He built the screenplay around the basic idea of a girl from a small town moving upwards with her dreams and aspirations. Kangana’s life was the reference point.”

Furthermore, one of the scenes in the movie is taken from Kangana’s past experiences. The source shared that her character in Queen is portrayed as “whimsical, emotional and volatile,” just like Kangana Ranaut. It explained that the line between the real her and her character was so flimsy that the actress ” borrowed from her experiences to play the role of Queen.”

Even director Vikas Bahl once admitted that the audiences will see the “quintessential Kangana.” He explained that under her glamorous exterior, she is a humble girl from the hills who aspired to achieve great things, driven by her desire to make her parents proud. Her small-town appearance in the early part of Queen draws inspiration from Jaya Bhaduri’s look in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi and Rani Mukherji’s style in Bunty Aur Babli.

Must Read: “My Film Work Is Suffering” – Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Political Duties Clashing With Her Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News