Kangana Ranaut, the actress who is also a member of parliament for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, is finding it challenging to balance her political duties with her acting career.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kangana Ranaut discussed the difficulties of managing both roles. “Being a parliamentarian is very demanding,” she said. “Especially in my area, we’ve had floods, so I am constantly on the move. I need to go to Himachal and ensure that everything is being managed properly.”

The recent floods have further complicated her already busy schedule, making it hard for her to keep up with her film projects. Kangana admitted that her film work is suffering because of her political commitments. “My film work is suffering. My projects are on hold. I can’t start my shoots,” she explained. Her parliamentary duties affect her availability, causing delays in her film work. She is waiting for parliamentary sessions, like the winter session, to adjust her filming schedule.

Despite these challenges, Kangana Ranaut remains committed to both her political and acting careers. She said she is open to whichever role needs her more and will follow the path that feels right. “I’m very open, and whatever needs me more and engages me as a person, eventually, I’ll choose that route,” she noted. “But right now, it’s just way too much happening in my life.”

On the film side, fans are eagerly awaiting the third movie in the popular Tanu Weds Manu series, where Kangana plays a key role. Kangana confirmed her participation in the project last year. However, director Aanand L. Rai recently provided an update, stating that the story for Tanu Weds Manu 3 is still not finalized. “With Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we introduced a new character, Datto. All the characters are asking for a third part. As soon as we have a great story that fits Tanu, Manu, and Datto, we’ll move forward with it,” Rai said.

