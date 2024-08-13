Rajkummar Rao and the gang are back again to save the town of Chanderi from another otherworldly being after rescuing them from Stree in 2018’s horror comedy. Stree 2 is gearing up for its release this Independence Day, and between 2018 and 2024, the cast members have worked on several projects, and their star power has also increased exponentially. Today, we bring you the reported salaries of Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana for the upcoming flick. Scroll below for the numbers.

Recently, the film has faced the internet’s ire for its poster’s eerie resemblance to the Stranger Things 2 poster. The netizens have divided opinion on it; some defended the movie by pointing out that it is a common template these days, while others mock the makers for it. Read the entire story here.

Stree 2 was directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Maddock Films. It stars Rajkummar Roy in the lead role opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The supporting cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. This time, they will save Chanderi from the headless being.

Let us take a look at how much the cast has reportedly taken home for their respective parts in Stree 2.

Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana-

Banerjee won hearts as the innocent and naive Jana in 2018’s Stree. His character appeared in Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, and according to FilmiBeat’s report, Abhishek’s alleged salary for Stree 2 is Rs 55 lakhs.

Aparshakti Khurrana as Bittu

Aparshakti is also Rajkummar Rao’s character, Vicky’s oldest and childhood friend, Bittu. His reported salary for the sequel is a whopping Rs 70 lakhs.

Pankaj Tripathi aka Rudra Bhaiya –

Pankaj Tripathi‘s Rudra bhaiya, with his perfect comic timing, left us in splits in the theatres last time. His ability to say the funniest thing with a straight face is unimaginably funny. Tripathi allegedly took home Rs 3 crore for reprising his role in Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s name and identity remained a mystery in the first part, and fans hope they will get to know her better in Stree 2. She helped Vicky and the gang fight Stree, who terrorized the town. Shraddha is reportedly taking home the second-highest salary among the Stree 2 cast members. The actress was reportedly paid Rs 5 crore.

Rajkummar Rao as Vicky-

The savior of Chanderi Vicky is being portrayed by Rajkummar Rao. He is also the town’s top ladies’ tailor; after ridding them of Stree, Vicky is set to take on the headless beast. As per FilmiBeat, his reported salary is Rs 6 crore. He is the highest-paid among the cast members.

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana, will be released in the theatres on August 15.

