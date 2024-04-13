Kangana Ranaut has officially embarked on her political journey and is currently staging rallies, and her speeches are going viral. In a recent rally, the Emergency actress attacked the Hindi film industry and talked openly about the dark side of the industry.

The actress called out the dynastic, nepotistic, and abusive nature of the film industry. She even pointed out how they tried to threaten and harm her, but they could not break her.

Kangana Ranaut said how influential people from the film industry had problems with her. Attacking the industry, she said, the girls were used, and when she tried raising her voice, the dynastic and family-centric people who stay under the influence of liquor and drugs threatened her.

Addressing the public, the actress said, “Aise Raja beta mujhe bahut mile hain, yahin nahi mile, har jagah mile hain. Film industry mein bhi in Raja betaaon ko mujhse badi problem thi. Wahan pe mahilaaon ka shoshan karne ka prachalan tha. Ladkiyon ko istemaal kiya jaata tha, chup kara ke bhaga diya jaata tha. Iske khilaaf jab maine awaaz uthaai to yahi vanshvaadi, parivaarvadi pappu jo sharaab aur drugs ke nashe mein dhut rehte hain, jinhone mujhe darayaa, dhamkaaya, yahan tak ki mujhe notice bheja aur mujhe jail tak mein daalne ki koshish ki. Lekin mera kuch nahi bigaad sake.”

Kangana Ranaut even flaunted how she has stopped working with ‘heroes’ in her films. She asserted, “Inhone mujhe khatam nahi kiya, Maine apni film on se hero hi khatam kar diye. Maine aisi aisi filmein banaayi jinme se maine hero hi khatam kar diye. Aur mera saath kisne diya? Mera saath Bharat ki janta ne diya. Aur meri filmon ko safal banaya.”

The actress is contesting elections from Mandi, her hometown, and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh will fight for the seat. In her public address, the actress even called out the leader and said, “Main ye sab pappuon ko jo mujhe dhamka rahe hain, chunauti deti hun ki ye tumhare baap dadaon ki riyasat nahi hai jo tum mujhe dara ke dhamka ke yahan se baahar bhej doge. Main ek gareeb ghar ki beti, main ye chunaav ladungi, jeetungi aur baar baar jeetungi.”

Kangana even claimed that she has been called a beef-eater and unholy. But none has given a proof of the same. She fired at the allegations and asserted she was being called out because she had not used the influence of her father or mother to make a career for herself.

