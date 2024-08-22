Disha Patani is synonymous with beauty and unlimited sultriness. The actress is trending for her work and her social media activities; if not for any film, she keeps her admirers updated by dropping some ravishing images from time to time. She also shares pictures and clips of her outings with her friends, including another Bollywood diva, Mouni Roy. Mouni and Disha have generated an amazing friendship over the years, and the Brahmastra star never fails to comment on the Yodha actress’ social media posts.

On Thursday, Disha dropped yet another scorching hot set of pictures on her social media handles. Although we get lost in her beauty every time we see her photos, we would decode her style in the latest photos. The posts are generating thousands of likes, while the fans praise her looks in the comment sections. Keep scrolling for more.

Disha Patani posted three photographs on her X and Instagram handle, looking extremely ravishing in a sequined ensemble. The Yodha actress wore a backless halter-neck figure-hugging midnight blue midi dress with a plunging neckline. The dress flaunted her busty assets and flawless curves. Her makeup complimented the attire equally, and she was on point, as always.

The sequin detailing on Disha Patani’s gorgeous outfit was all the bling she needed, but she still opted for some dainty ornaments that complemented her style. Disha sported small stone studded earrings, gold bracelets, one hand, and a gold ring. She accessorized the outfit perfectly for a date night.

Disha Patani went full glam with her makeup and was generous about the highlighter. She sported her signature dewey makeup base with a flushed red blush on her cheeks and subtle highlighter on the high points, adding the much-needed sheen. Her eyes were kohl-lined and had subtle brown shadows on the lids. The Kalki 2898 AD star wore a subtle red gloss to complete the makeup look.

For the hair, the beautiful actress tied it up in a bun, leaving a thick pair of locks on one side of the forehead. Disha Patani posed seductively for the pictures, serving her side profiles and proving that she has no bad profiles. Disha is gorgeous from every angle.

Check out the pictures here:

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Channels Her Inner Wednesday & Oozes Oomph In A Black-Plunging Neckline Dress Flaunting Her Toned Figure, Watch Her Make You Go “Ooh La La”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News