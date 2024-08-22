Jenna Ortega is proving to be a fashion icon with each passing day. Her latest appearances have left us open-mouthed as the young diva put her best fashion foot forward while promoting her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She recently went on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show and once again floored us with her bejeweled black ensemble. Scroll below for the deets.

Jenna rose to immense fame and popularity after appearing in Netflix’s Wednesday, based on the eccentric character Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family. She has embraced the goth style and is proving to ace it like no other. Jenna will return soon with the second season of the Netflix series and is currently busy filming it. Meanwhile, she has her film Beetlejuice 2’s release around the corner, and it features an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Monica Bellucci, Catherine O’Hara, Willem Dafoe, Danny DeVito, and Justin Theroux in crucial roles.

Jenna Ortega recently appeared on the Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in a stunning black outfit. The Wednesday star sported a fitted corset-style black top with full-length gloves and a round neck. The plunging neckline looked gorgeously sultry on the actress. The top was paired with a matching short skirt.

The top and skirt were adorned with silver chain detailing. Jenna Ortega opted for high-heeled pumps for footwear, which gave off a very leggy appearance. The Wednesday star made sure that the highlight of the day was her outfit, hence going accessory-less and opting for minimalistic makeup.

She stuck to her signature winged liner on the mascara-laden eyes. Jenna wore a lightweight dewey foundation base with a peach nude blush on the cheeks. Lastly, the Beetlejuice 2 star wore brick red lipstick for the lips. She kept her hair down, a little bit messy and casual, perfectly cascading on her shoulder.

Check out her pictures posted on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s X handle.

On the work front, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton starrer Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in the US on September 6.

