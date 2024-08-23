Amid rumors that Anushka Sharma might shift to London permanently with Virat Kohli and their kids, the actress has hinted that she will be returning to India, at least for a visit. The Zero star recently posted an Instagram story that indicated that she would be attending an event in Mumbai at the beginning of September.

Anushka has spent the last year in London, where she gave birth to her second child, son Akaay, in February. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has also been staying in the city whenever he gets free from his cricketing duties.

Anushka Sharma Hints at Return to India on Instagram

Anushka took to Instagram recently to share a video of a snacking brand of which she is the brand ambassador. The video talked about a promotional contest through which a few lucky winners can get to meet Anushka in Mumbai. “See you guys soon…” the actress wrote on her story while sharing the video posted on the brand’s account.

The event is set to take place on September 4th. However, neither the brand nor the actress specified whether the meet and greet would be face-to-face or virtual. Meanwhile, some fans are convinced that Anushka will be making an in-person appearance at the event. If that does happen, it will mark the actress’ first visit to India since she welcomed Akaay with Virat Kohli.

Anushka stayed in London with her family throughout her second pregnancy and hasn’t returned to her home country ever since, giving rise to speculations that she and Virat are shifting their base from Mumbai to London. Virat also took a break from his cricket schedule in 2023 to be with his family in the capital of England. In June this year, the former Indian cricket team captain rushed to London soon after winning the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Virat has already announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, and rumors suggest that he will settle down in London once he retires from all forms of cricket. At the same time, Anushka has also stopped taking up film projects. She has only worked in Chakda ‘Xpress since giving birth to her daughter Vamika in 2021. While the film was set to arrive on Netflix, the streaming platform ended its deal with the movie’s producers, and it is still awaiting release.

