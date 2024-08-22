With his charming personality and toned body, Virat Kohli looks nothing short of a Bollywood star. When it comes to acting, the revered cricketer has showcased his talent in various brand endorsements. And of course, who can forget his incredible dancing skills, which he showcases on the ground after winning a tournament?

And while Virat Kohli seems to be a complete package who could make it big in the film industry, casting director Mukesh Chhabra feels that the cricketer should not venture into acting, even after retirement from the cricketing world. Here’s why.

Mukesh Chhabra Advises Virat Kohli to Never Join the Film Industry

Mukesh Chhabra recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where the host asked him about Virat Kohli’s potential career as an actor. To this, the casting director replied that Kohli is a great actor who is well-experienced in life. “He is already a great actor. Being from Delhi and a Punjabi, he’s experienced that life. He has handled success with such grace, maintaining himself in every aspect—be it competition, looks, fitness, or mentality,” Chhabra said.

However, he added that while Kohli has all the qualities to be a star, he should stick to his cricketing legacy and should not enter films even after retirement. “He’s incredibly funny. He can dance, mimic, and his comic timing is spot on. He’s making the country proud, and he should continue to do that rather than joining films,” stated the Dil Bechara director.

Chhabra also revealed that he had met Kohli some 5–6 years back and is happy to see how he has become a role model for the younger generation. “He loves Chhole Bhature, and he seems to be a wonderful husband and father. Today, he’s an inspiration to everyone,” Chhabra concluded.

While the casting director seems to be against Virat Kohli joining the industry, the decision ultimately lies with the athlete. Over the years, a number of cricketers have tried their hand at acting, including Sreesanth, Ajay Jadeja, and Harbhajan Singh. If Kohli would like to pursue an acting career after retirement, he already has a teacher at home in the form of his wife, Anushka Sharma. The couple got married in 2018 and are parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

