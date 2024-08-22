The educational qualifications of our favorite Bollywood stars have always been a hot topic of discussion. While some celebs have excelled in academics, others, like Amitabh Bachchan, were always inclined towards the glamor world and did not pay much attention to studies.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has now opened up about his education, revealing how he struggled to complete his B.Sc. degree, and even failed the course in the first attempt. The actor made the revelation on the new season of his hit game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Failed at B.Sc. Before Scoring 42%

In a video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan recalled how he scored well in science in school and applied for a B.Sc. without much thought. However, he realized that it was a wrong decision within the first lecture in college. “BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota BSc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kar diye. (I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it.),” said the superstar.

Big B added, “Pehla lecture hua, hum samaj gaye ki bahut badi galti kar di. 10 saal main humne jo seekha tha woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya. (After attending the first lecture, I realized that I did a big mistake. In just 45 minutes, I forgot everything about science I learned in 10 years).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The Shahenshah actor stated that he failed the course initially, but ended up scoring 42% in his second attempt. “Pehli baar jab gaye toh fail ho gaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye,” he concluded.

Well, Big B might not have found his calling in science, but he did work hard to reach where he is in the film industry. At 81, the actor continues to reinvent himself with challenging roles, as seen in his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, Amitabh revealed the reason why he continues to star in films one after the other even at this age.

“The reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason… Others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime .. wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work,” the actor wrote in his blog.

Must Read: Dhoom 4: It’s Ranbir Kapoor VS Shah Rukh Khan For The Most Awaited Franchise? All The Wild Theories That Might Be True

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News