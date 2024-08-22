Brace yourselves as not just one but two star kids could be making their way into Bollywood soon! Bobby Deol has revealed that both his sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol, are eager to become actors.

The Animal star also disclosed that he has already started preparing his sons for the challenges they will face in the industry. Aryaman and Dharam Deol mark the third generation of the Deol family that has entertained the audience for decades, starting with Dharmendra, and followed by his sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughter Esha Deol.

Bobby Deol Says Sons Aryaman and Dharam Want to Join the Film Industry

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby talked about how he often discusses industry things with his sons, Aryaman, 23, and Dharam, 19, and both of them want to become actors in the future. “Both my kids want to be in this industry, so I keep discussing things with them.”

The Soldier actor added that he made sure that his sons stayed connected to Indian culture and learned Hindi, as command over the language is very important to be an actor. “I’ve always ensured that they’re more connected to our culture. Speaking in Hindi is something I’ve always prioritized, and my kids speak Hindi, which is really important because if you want to be an actor in Hindi cinema, it’s essential,” he said.

Further talking about whether having his support will make entry into Bollywood easier for his sons, Bobby said that he can only guide them, but ultimately his children will have to work hard and stay focused to overcome the challenges of the entertainment industry.

“Me being their father doesn’t make a difference. I can guide them, but the industry is tough to break into, not just for actors but in every field. People often talk about how difficult it is in the film industry, but it’s challenging everywhere. More eyes will be on my kids, but they have to work hard and focus on what they want.”

Aryaman and Dharam might be following the lead of their cousins, as Sunny Deol’s sons have already made their debuts in Bollywood. His elder son, Karan Deol, was seen in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, while his younger son, Rajveer Deol, made his debut with Rajshri Productions’ Dono in 2023. However, the younger brigade failed to recreate the same success as their fathers and grandfather at the box office.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol continues to bag exciting projects after the success of Animal. He will next be seen as an antagonist in two highly ambitious projects from the South: Suriya’s Kanguva and Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1.

