It’s been more than 10 years since the last movie of the Dhoom franchise graced the big screen. Dhoom 3 starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan as the new antagonist. Till now, the franchise has had villains in actors John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan, which led to an inevitable curiosity among fans as to who will be the new baddie in Dhoom 4. Now, speculations are rife that YRF might be considering Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor as the latest cast entrant in the fourth installment of the super hit franchise.

Yes, you heard that right! No sooner did this rumor spread like wildfire than fans started guessing which of the two might be suitable for Dhoom 4. A fan wrote, “I think Shah Rukh Khan would be the best for the villain role in Dhoom 4. Whenever he becomes a villain in any movie, that becomes a blockbuster.” Another netizen said, “I think Shah Rukh Khan would do wonders for the franchise. Ranbir Kapoor isn’t as commercial of a star. He is great, but SRK as a villain would be better.” However, some netizens felt that Ranbir Kapoor would also be an ideal choice for Dhoom 4. A fan said, “Ranbir Kapoor would be a good choice.”

MEGA MEGA MEGA EXCLUSIVE :- YRF is considering MEGASTAR #SRK or SUPERSTAR #RanbirKapoor for a VILLAIN ROLE in #Dhoom4 🔥🔥🔥 Based on their availability, they will be giving their nods !! @iamsrk The BIGGEST FRANCHISE is BACK !! pic.twitter.com/i21yToK6nP — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) August 20, 2024

But some fans refused to fall prey to these rumors and stated that the speculations around Dhoom 4 have been coming around since 2018, but nothing has materialized yet. There are also some speculations that suggest Deepika Padukone is the main female lead. The actress has been enjoying a bankable run at the box office with some of her previous movies, so it will not be a surprise if she is considered for the franchise. Fans have also loved her onscreen chemistry with both Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in some of her previous movies.

In a 2023 interview with Showsha, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about being a part of Dhoom 4. The Animal actor said, “I wish I was Aditya Chopra to answer this… I’d love to be a part of those films or Dhoom 4 or any film of that nature, but as of now nothing has been offered to me.” Well, it will be interesting to see whether there are any truth in these speculations surroundin Dhoom 4.

Must Read: John Abraham Reveals He Denied Partying With Shah Rukh Khan After Pathaan’s Bumper Opening Due To This Reason, Received A King-Sized Gift From King Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News