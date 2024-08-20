Shah Rukh Khan recently shared an intriguing story about how he was convinced to play the iconic role of Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas. Despite the movie being a milestone in both Indian cinema and SRK’s career, the actor initially refused the role. During the Locarno Film Festival, where Khan was honored with the Pardo alla Carriera award, he revealed how Bhansali eventually persuaded him to join the project.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Initially Refused to Play Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan admitted that when Bhansali first approached him to play Devdas, he was not interested. The actor explained that he saw the character with little appeal—a man who is a drunkard, uncommitted to a woman, and generally a weak person. “I didn’t see any substance in the role at that time,” Khan said. He went on to explain that he felt he was too good to play a character like Devdas, whom he perceived as a “loser.”

Despite SRK’s initial reluctance, Bhansali was determined to cast him. He told the actor that he believed the actor was perfect for the role because of his eyes, which he felt captured the essence of Devdas. “I won’t make this film without you,” SLB insisted. This level of commitment from the director left a strong impression on Shah Rukh. The filmmaker even put the project on hold for a year, refusing to cast anyone else until Shah Rukh agreed. Eventually, Shah Rukh relented, jokingly agreeing to the role after realizing that no one else would be cast if he didn’t accept.

Even after accepting the role, Khan had reservations about the character. He shared that he didn’t want the audience to admire Devdas or his actions, despite the strong performance he intended to deliver.

Shah Rukh Khan stated that Devdas is not a character to be emulated, especially considering his disrespectful treatment of women. “I don’t like playing characters that disrespect women,” SRK stated, adding that he aimed to portray Devdas as a spineless individual—someone who should not be admired.

