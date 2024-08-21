It is not a hidden fact that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited films on the block. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Ranbir Kapoor would do justice to the role of Lord Ram. However, the actor’s casting has gotten some mixed reactions from netizens. While some fans feel that Ranbir would easily ace the challenging role, others aren’t so convinced. Now, the casting director of the movie, Mukesh Chhabra, has revealed why he feels that the Tamasha actor is the best choice to play choice for the same.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, Mukesh Chhabra also boldly claimed that nobody can beat Ranbir Kapoor in acting. On the actor playing Lord Ram, Mukesh said, “Nitesh bhai had decided to cast Ranbir very early in the process, and once you watch the film, you’ll see why it’s such an apt casting. I think the actors I’ve worked with the most in my career are Ranbir and Rajkummar Rao. Nobody can beat Ranbir when it comes to acting.”

This movie has the potential to be the greatest of all time in bollywood Ranbir Kapoor as bhagwan shree Ram will be epic just wait for his masterclass performance.

Jai shree Ram. pic.twitter.com/tWI1gwiUwx — KabirA (@kabiraRK) January 21, 2024

Furthermore, Mukesh Chhabra added how Ranbir Kapoor mainly concerns himself with acting and does not care whether a film will be a hit or a flop. He said, “He’s very neutral about it. He doesn’t bother too much about hits and flops. All he’s concerned about is acting. He seems to hate promotions. All he wants to do is act.” Citing Ranbir’s past performances, Chhabra said the actor is highly effortless in his work.

Mukesh Chhabra said, “I’ve observed him closely; I’ve watched his performance in ‘Rockstar,’ in ‘Tamasha,’ in ‘Sanju,’ in ‘Bombay Velvet.’ His biggest quality is that he seems effortless. With some actors, you see them putting in the extra effort in workshops, but when you see them on screen, you can’t tell. Ranbir doesn’t let anybody see the effort he’s putting into his performances.” Besides this, Mukesh also revealed that the Ramayana makers had the most challenging time casting Lakshman in the movie since no one was willing to play second fiddle to Ranbir Kapoor. Rumors are rife that actor Ravi Dubey has been finalized for the role of Lakshman.

Talking about Ramayana, while Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Sita. Some pictures of the duo from the movie sets have also gone viral recently. Reportedly, KGF star Yash will play Ravan, while Sunny Deol will be essaying the role of Hanuman.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office: 16 Years, 21 Films & 6 Super-Hits – Here’s How Animal Star Has Fared So Far In His Filmy Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News