In April 2024, Nitesh Tiwari went on floors with his upcoming movie, Ramayana. It is said to be mounted on a staggering budget of 825 crores. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead, we hear the shoot of Part 1 has been completed. Scroll below for the latest rumors!

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita Maa. Rumors suggest that KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash has been roped in to play Raavan. In addition, Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, and Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman. Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Govil, and Bobby Deol are also reportedly a part of the project.

Has the Ramayana shoot been completed?

As per a recent report by Times of India, Nitesh Tiwari has already concluded the part 1 of Ranbir Kapoor starrer. A source close to the development reveals, “The first part of the film is now complete, with probably some patchwork pending, and VFX work has begun.

According to the report, 12 massive sets were created to shoot Ramayana Part 1, and the crew has already started dismantling them. Instead of the trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari has decided to release the film in two parts. The shooting of the second part will reportedly begin soon and is expected to conclude by December 2025.

Earlier, it was revealed that Ramayana will need 600 days of post-production work and is eyeing a 2027 release. Ranbir Kapoor also said in an interview that he has been preparing for three hours daily for one of his upcoming films, which fans believed was the epic mythology. Since there is no confirmation by Nitesh Tiwari, it is doubtful if the shooting has been completed.

Albeit, the hype around Ramayana is massive, and there are three reasons why we feel it could be a blockbuster:

Director Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari, the man behind Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office, is the unbeatable box office king so far! Trust him to use every penny of that estimated 835 crore budget and deliver a never-seen-before visual spectacle on the big screens. It will bring together the strongest cast, action directors, and VFX team, who will leave no stone unturned to deliver a global phenomenon.

In short, in Nitesh Tiwari, we believe!

The Biggest Casting Coup!

Bollywood and South actors have previously come together in films like Kalki 2898 AD, Brahmastra, RRR, and it has been highly favorable at the box office. One can only imagine how a biggie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunny Deol would do at the ticket windows. We sense a thunderstorm in advance booking, and fans would flock to theatres regardless of ticket prices.

Ramayana – The Nostalgia!

There’s a huge sense of nostalgia attached to the epic Ramayana. Probably every generation (special courtesy, the COVID) has spent hours watching Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on their Television screens. After several recreations, Ranbir Kapoor and other superstars bringing it alive on the big screen will certainly hit in a different way.

Ramayana Part One will focus on Lord Ram and Sita’s childhood, followed by their marriage, which leads to 14 years of exile. It will include the initial sequences that lead to a war against Raavan.

