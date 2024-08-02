John Abraham is set to be back on the big screens after his spectacular performance in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will be seen in the action drama Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. A journalist asked the actor about his “repetitive” work in the action genre, and that clearly did not go well with the 51-year-old star. Scroll below for all the details!

It’s going to be a tough battle at the box office as Vedaa will be competing against Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2. Makers had revealed the trailer of John’s film on Thursday and it received a favorable response. It will now be seen which out of the three films will lead in advance booking trends.

At the trailer launch of Vedaa last evening, a journalist asked John Abraham why he wasn’t doing “kuch naya” instead of doing action films repetitively. To this, the actor lost his calm and brutally responded, “Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”

John Abraham then asked the reporter if he has seen the film yet. He went on to add that his performance is quite “intense” and he feels Vedaa is a different film than everything that he has done before.

The drama did not end there! John threatened the reporter, “Film dekhiye aap, fir aap judge kijiye. Then I’m all yours, whatever you say (smiling). But if you’re wrong, I’m going to turn you around and tear you apart.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

#JohnAbraham calls a journalist "Idiot" for asking a bad question at the #Vedaa trailer event. pic.twitter.com/CyqfXu5D11 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 1, 2024

Netizens had mixed reaction to the response by John Abraham.

A user wrote, “Attitude -110 % Acting -( -10 % ) That’s @JohnAbraham_On for you”

A fan defended, “Srk playing lover boy since ages salman khan macho man since ages but lets call john out or btw akshay kumar khiladi kumar kyun hai ?”

“irf idiot hi bola!!! 4-5 gaali aur deni chahie thi aise bkwas question ke liye,” another supported.

A comment read, “Sahi to tha Sawal vaise Satymev Jayte se kya Alag hai ye film vahi Protector of ladies.”

Vedaa is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

