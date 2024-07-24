Bollywood actresses are now at par with male actors in the industry and leading movies in every genre. Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the YRF’s first-ever female spy film, while Deepika Padukone has joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. But who is the highest-paid actress in the Hindi industry? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Deepika has been surprising fans with many feathers added to her cap. To begin with, she’s the only actress who is a part of as many as four universes in Bollywood. She’s the leading female opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan (YRF Universe). In addition, the actress is currently ruling hearts in theatres as Sumathi in Kalki Cinematic Universe. She will mark her debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Singham Again. Last but not least is Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse, where she plays Amrita.

Who is the highest-paid Bollywood actress?

Most by now would have guessed that Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. According to Bollywood Hungana, she earns remuneration in the range of 15–20 crores per film. She is also the only Indian actress with two 1000 crore grossers worldwide and box office collections of 1000 crores+ in India in the post-pandemic era. So, indeed, she deserves a hike in her paycheck.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-paid actresses in Bollywood below:

Deepika Padukone: 15-20 crores Alia Bhatt: 15 crores Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8-11 crores Katrina Kaif: 8-10 crores Shraddha Kapoor: 8-10 crores

When compared, Deepika charges almost 100% higher salary than Shraddha Kapoor & Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt takes home an averagely 57% higher fee than her icon Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Singham Again. Alia Bhatt has Jigra in the pipeline, while Shraddha Kapoor is coming up with Stree 2.

Fans are still awaiting an update on Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zara, along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

