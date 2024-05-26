A few days back, a media outlet reported that Farhan Akhtar is looking to revive the shelved slice-of-life project Jee Le Zaraa, potentially starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A new source claimed the report was false and laughed it off. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The ambitious project was announced around two years ago with the three leading ladies, but then it went on the back burner. Farhan recently announced his return as director for Don 3n, which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes and played Don on screen.

A Times Now report reveals that a source close to the development has dismissed reports of Jee Le Zaraa’s revival and claimed it was never started. The insider said, “Some entertainment outlets ‘revive’ dormant stories when they have Nothing to fill their space. How could Jee Le Zaraa be revived when it was never started? Only the announcement of the three female leads was made.”

The insider further added, “Nothing happened after that. Farhan is not looking at starting Jee Le Zaraa any time soon. In fact, it may never be made.” They also mentioned the delay in Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 and said, “Even that is delayed indefinite as the script needs polishing.”

A Pinkvilla source claimed that the film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off. They claimed, “The script is completely in place, and the team is now looking to revive the project. During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt too. The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track.”

