Farhan Akhtar might be busy with Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, but it seems other things have not eluded his mind. A recent report claimed that Farhan is looking to revive the much-hyped feel-good movie Jee Le Zaraa, potentially starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. A little birdie has been telling me that things are allegedly gaining motion and might take off soon. Keep scrolling for more.

Katrina, Priyanka, and Alia are the biggest names in the industry, with the Dostana actress having commitments in the West. The dates have been a great issue for the film’s development. It reportedly got shelved for that reason back then.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, a source close to the development has claimed that Farhan Akhtar might once again divert his attention to Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaifa, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra coming together for the first time. The insider said, “While Jee Le Zaraa was put on the backburner before proceeding to the pre-production stage, the Excel team continued to give the script the final touches. The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director.”

They added, “The script is completely in place, and the team is now looking to revive the project.” Speaking of Jee Le Zaraa’s potential storyline, the source explained that the movie has been on Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby productions’ to-do list. It will reportedly complete the trilogy of friendship films—Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The insider continued, “During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt too. The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track.”

As mentioned, Farhan Akhtar has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Once again, Farhan will return as director of the threequel.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Did Hardik Pandya & Wife Natasa Stankovic Split Up? As Wild Rumours Swirl, Here’s A Fact-Check!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News