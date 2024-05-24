In the past couple of years, Indian films and Indian Filmmakers have received well-deserved accolades for their passionate work in storytelling. Stories from the heartland have been all the rage. Joining the list of history makers is Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which is the first Indian film in the Cannes competition in 30 years. The movie made quite a splash at Cannes 2024 with a historic 8-minute standing ovation, giving it tough competition against other significant Hollywood entries.

Kapadia’s emotional and hefty story has already achieved rave reviews and is in play for multiple international awards. But, the movie’s impact strengths as it has become one of the strongest contenders for the prestigious Palme d’Or, and the movie also scripted history.

According to a report in Deadline, Payal is the first female Indian director to have a film screened at Cannes and the first Indian production to enter the competition in thirty years.

Opening up about the reaction to the film at Cannes and worldwide, Kapadia said in the same interview, “India is a country that makes a lot of good films. It is not just Bollywood; every state has its own industry, and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this, we won’t have to wait another 30 years. I’m excited and we’re just happy that our film got selected. We didn’t expect it, and it’s an honor because there are so many filmmakers in the section that I really admire.”

Payal felt privileged to have the chance to make history at the film festival and show the world that Indian cinema is far more varied than Bollywood. Apart from Kapadia, this year’s contenders for the prestigious award are Jacques Audiard, Yorgos Lanthimos, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, and Jia Zhangke.

In the Indo-French film All We Imagine As Light, Kani Kusruti plays Prabha, a nurse who gets an unexpected gift from her long-estranged husband. Meanwhile, Anu, her roommate and younger friend (played by Divya Prabha) is searching for a quiet place to spend time with her partner. At that point, the two women decide to drive to a beach town where they can freely pursue their aspirations.

The movie is subtle, beautiful, emotionally freeing, and just a breath of fresh air in the most emotional way possible. There is no specific release date for the movie as of yet.

