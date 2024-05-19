Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascon’s musical drama Emilia Pérez received a warm reception at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The team was overwhelmed by the standing ovation at the film’s premiere, the biggest so far at the prestigious film festival. Scroll below for more.

Selena attended the premiere in a custom black and cream-colored Yves Saint Laurent dress and a gorgeous choker neckpiece from Bulgari. She looked chic and classy in her attire. She kept her hair tied up in a ponytail, with a pair of locks framing her face.

According to Variety’s report, the Spanish-language movie Emilia Pérez, starring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofia Gascon, received a nine-minute long standing ovation. Additionally, the audience hooted, whistled, and cheered a lot. It is so far the longest-standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Previously, George Miller’s movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth, received a seven-minute standing ovation.

People have been saying positive things about Selena Gomez’s film Emilia Pérez on social media platform X. One of the users wrote, “Emilia Perez – THIS blew me away. A pro-trans, anti-cartel, no-holds-barred musical about a Mexican cartel kingpin who changes sex & reinvents his/her life thanks to an ambitious lawyer, played by Zoe Saldana. Jaw on the floor throughout most of it. WOW – exceptional.”

Next Big Picture’s Matt Negalia said, “EMILIA PEREZ finds Jacques Audiard going all out to deliver a Mexican crime musical with his most stylized and lavish camerawork to date. This totally took me by surprise, and I’m sure many won’t vibe with it, but for me, it was sensational at every moment. Zoe Saldaña gives her all in what is her best dramatic work in years, while Selena Gomez excels in her musical numbers, leaving you wanting more of her presence…” Read the entire post here:

EMILIA PEREZ finds Jacques Audiard going all out to deliver a Mexican crime musical with his most stylized and lavish camerawork to date. This totally took me by surprise and I’m sure many won’t vibe with it but for me it was sensational at every moment. Zoe Saldaña gives her all… pic.twitter.com/pMJRkWaxgE — Matt Neglia @Cannes (@NextBestPicture) May 18, 2024

Another user wrote, “Selena delivered the best performance I’ve seen in the last decade; her talent is out of this world. She captivated this role like no one else could. This is a whole new level of talent, and I’m glad she’s been a part of this.” Prime Minister of France in awe of Selena.”

Check out some of the videos here-

Selena Gomez receives standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival following the premiere of ‘EMILIA PEREZ’.

pic.twitter.com/1R32HsZO1k — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 18, 2024

‘Emilia Perez’ just landed the loudest, most enthusiastic standing ovation at #Cannes2024 at nine minutes, leaving its entire incredible cast — including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascón — in tears. pic.twitter.com/iZCKly7UK9 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 18, 2024

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and others teared up during the standing ovation. Director Jacques Audiard waved his hat on the balcony, and others were taking in the moment at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

About Emilia Pérez-

It is a musical crime comedy film about a woman tasked with assisting an escaped Mexican cartel leader to undergo sex reassignment surgery to both evade the authorities and affirm her gender.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cannes 2024: Selena Gomez Turned Heads In Her Ravishing Looks; From Chic White Peplum Attire To Sultry & Sizzling Cocktail Dress, The Calm Down Crooner Ate & Left No Crumbs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News