Amid rampant split speculation, Ben Affleck was reportedly seen out in Los Angeles without his wedding ring on Friday, May 17. According to TMZ, the actor was spotted without a wedding band while adjusting the sun visor in his car on Friday after reports emerged that he had moved out of Jennifer Lopez’s home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, sparked split speculation earlier this month after fans indicated that the duo hadn’t been publicly photographed together in over a month.

Shortly after, multiple reports citing anonymous sources suggested trouble in paradise, which allegedly stemmed from Affleck’s displeasure over Lopez publicizing their romance in her Amazon documentary. Amid split speculation, PEOPLE reported that Ben Affleck had moved out of Jennifer Lopez’s home two years after the couple tied the knot.

Despite rift rumors, the couple presented a united front on Thursday, May 16, when they were spotted together at a school function for one of their kids. TMZ now reports that a day after attending the school function, Affleck was seen without his ring while pulling up to the school, where one of his kids had a recital on Friday.

A source confirmed to US exclusively on Thursday, May 16, that the couple had marriage issues stemming from Lopez prioritizing her work. The source said, “Jen and Ben are having issues with their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

However, the source noted they are committed to working on their issues and have no plans to divorce. The A-listers, dubbed Bennifer, reconnected in May 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their engagement in 2004. Affleck then went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Meanwhile, Lopez wed Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian.

After divorcing their respective spouses, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who met in the early 2000s on the set of their movie Gigli, rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas.

