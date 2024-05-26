Out of nowhere, the divorce rumors of Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are doing rounds. Hardik is already having a rough time in his professional life as his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, became the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race. As expected, the star cricketer is facing all the heat as he was already surrounded by negativity due to Rohit Sharma’s removal from the captaincy. Now, he’s grabbing all the attention due to his personal life. Keep reading to know more!

Rough phase for Hardik Pandya

Hardik is currently witnessing a gloomy state in his life. He was transferred to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024. Apart from that, he was also appointed as a captain of the team, the decision which didn’t go well with majority of Mumbai fans. What made things worse were the poor decisions of Hardik, which led to unfortunate outcomes on several occasions. Now, as the IPL is over, it seems that things are not going well in his married life, too.

Wild rumors about separation

For the last few days, we have heard that things have not been going well between Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. While the same is not confirmed by any of the two individuals, rumors even state that the duo has already filed for divorce. Apart from that, it is also rumored that after the divorce, Natasa will walk away with a staggering 70% property of Hardik.

With such rumors going viral, Natasa Stankovic has already become a target of trolls, and many are calling her a gold digger even before any official confirmation comes in.

Natasa Stankovic’s cryptic post

Amid all the separation hoopla on the internet, Natasa recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram stories, which is stealing everyone’s attention due to the content written on it. The message on the post reads, “Someone is about to get on the streets.” This message has raised everyone’s eyebrows amid the rumors of Hardik going to lose 70% of his property after divorce.

Here’s the screenshot of Natasa’s Instagram story:

