10 most awaited Cameos In Hacks Season 3

Max’s Hack is coming back with a third season and it could only mean one thing – it’s time for some celebs self-parodying themselves!

Everyone knows the famous show Hacks uses its entertainment setting to let cameoing celebs parody themselves. Just like we saw Margaret Cho and Wayne Newton make self-parodying guest appearances in previous seasons. Additionally, A-list actors have been cast in the series as fictional characters. For example, Laurie Metcalf plays Deborah’s tour manager, while Ming-Na Wen plays Jimmy’s rival talent agent.

While we can’t wait to see which superstars will be sharing the screen in the upcoming installment, here are some of the most awaited cameos in Hack Season 3.

Christopher McDonald

In the third season premiere, McDonald plays the role of Marty Ghilain and shows off a slot machine at his casino with a Deborah Vance theme. We see Marty again in the sixth episode “Power Play”.Deborah competes in a golf match alongside every affiliate owner on the network in an attempt to persuade them to pick her to host the Late Show. She plays with a few affiliate owners, including Marty.

George Wallace

The third episode of Hacks features a cameo by renowned comic George Wallace. Wallace is revealed to be Deborah’s longtime buddy, who offers her a gig at his own comedy club. Wallace and Deborah met on that scene within the fictitious world of the play, as Wallace was once a Vegas headliner. Wallace joins a number of other actual stand-up comedians who have appeared on Hacks, however, his role is known to be brief.

Mario Cantone

In “The Roast of Deborah Vance,” the third episode of Hacks, an all-star panel of comedians roasts Deborah. Mario Cantone, playing himself, is the roast master for the evening. The first few moments of the show are devoted to Deborah and Ava trying to think of jokes that make fun of Cantone so that Deborah can utilize them in the roast.

Cantone is most known for his television roles as Anthony Marentino in Sex and the City and Terri in Men in Trees. Cantone is only one of many well-known figures that show up to make fun of Deborah Vance on stage in “The Roast of Deborah Vance.”

Patton Oswalt

In the Hacks season 3 episode “The Roast of Deborah Vance,” Patton Oswalt also portrays one of the roasters. During his brief roast, which consists of a montage of all the roasters taking pot jabs at Deborah, Oswalt mostly targets Deborah’s large LGBT following. With critically acclaimed specials including Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time, Talking for Clapping, Annihilation, and We All Scream, Oswalt has established himself as one of the most well-known stand-up comedians in the world.

Deidre Hall

Hacks season 3, episode 7 features an appearance by the renowned soap opera actress Deidre Hall, who plays Jimmy’s mother, also named Deidre. Hacks has frequently addressed Jimmy’s father, who was Deborah’s previous agent; nevertheless, when the character talks about his parents’ divorce, there is also talk about Jimmy’s mother. Finally, in season three of Hacks, she makes her appearance when Jimmy, Kayla, and Christopher Lloyd’s Larry visit her home for Christmas dinner. Kayla awkwardly refers to Larry as a possible “new dad” for Jimmy. Hall is quite famously known for her role as Dr. Marlena Evans in the famous show Days of Our Lives.

Stephen Tobolowsky

In Hacks season 3, episode 4, “Join the Club,” Stephen Tobolowsky makes a cameo appearance as Deborah’s longtime comic buddy Henry Weeks. Deborah had a hard time getting along with her male coworkers back when the standup scene was still very much a boys’ club. In “Join the Club,” Deborah is eventually invited by Henry to join the boys’ club. In this episode, he and Smart have a fantastic chemistry as their characters exchange quick-witted comic banter.

Famous for his stellar acting, Tobolowsky is most remembered for his work as Sammy Jankis in Memento and as Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day.

The Cast Of The View

Hacks season 3, episode 4, turns to a montage of Deborah continuing her campaign in other media sources following her announcement that she is running for the position of Late Show presenter. Other media figures are also featured in this montage, offering their opinions on Deborah’s candidacy. The members of The View cast are the first celebrities to talk about Deborah’s candidacy for the hosting position.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin all portray themselves debating whether Deborah’s candidacy will succeed (and if she’d make a suitable Late Show host). While there are a few differing viewpoints present at the table, Goldberg is Deborah’s most vocal supporter.

Christina Hendricks

In season 3, episode 6, Ava becomes enamored with a self-assured, self-confident “golf queen” while standing in for Deborah as her caddy on the golf course. Christina Hendricks, who gained notoriety for her role as Joan Harris in the Mad Men ensemble, portrays this golf queen.

Ava is asked up to the golf queen’s room after they strike up a conversation at the bar. When she arrives, though, she’s shocked to learn that her golf queen is an extremely conservative fracking investor with a kink for the working class who views Ava as a caddy and only wants to sleep with her. With the comedic skills and captivating charisma to carry it off, Hendricks was the ideal choice for the part.

J. Smith-Cameron

In Hacks season 3, episode 6, Deborah is motivated to offer Kathy an olive branch by sending her a Christmas party invitation following her heart-to-heart with Ava. In the episode’s last scene, Kathy receives the invitation from one of Deborah’s elves. .In Hacks season 3, episode 7, J, Smith-Cameron returned to her role as Kathy and Deborah celebrated their first Christmas together. Despite the fact that the two sisters still have a ways to go in their reconciliation, Kathy and Deborah are no longer completely at odds after spending Christmas Day together.

The most well-known role of Smith-Cameron is that of Gerri Kellman in the HBO series Succession.

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd, well known for his role as Emmett “Doc” Brown in the film Back to the Future, has a fun cameo in episode 7 of season 3 of Hacks. Lloyd plays Larry, a quirky man who is the grandson of Hollywood film star Fatty Arbuckle from the 1920s. In order to persuade Jack Danby to renounce his hosting position in favor of the biopic, Jimmy and Kayla attempt to persuade Larry to give them the rights to make a movie based on Fatty Arbuckle’s life story.

