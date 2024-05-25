Demi Moore, who is basking in the success of her comeback movie The Substance, revealed she often struggled to find her place in the industry, which almost made her consider quitting acting. The 61-year-old actress, arguably one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, took a long sabbatical after starring in the 2011 thriller Margin Call.

Over a decade after disappearing from the spotlight, Demi Moore made a triumphant return with the Horror flick “The Substance” and her supporting turn in the FX limited series” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” which has received rave reviews from critics. Her movie, “The Substance,” about an ageing actress who resorts to a black-market drug to create a younger version herself, premiered at the Cannes 2024 film festival and received an 11-minute standing ovation.

In the wake of the film’s warm reception, Demi Moore told Entertainment Weekly that she considered stepping away from acting before joining the Horror flick. The “Ghost “actress explained, “I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing. In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see. Was this where I should be putting my energy? When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows.”

The “Indecent Proposal” actress, who took a lengthy sabbatical after the release of two 1997 films, “G.I. Jane” and “Deconstructing Harry,” to spend time with her children in the late 1990s, returned to the limelight in the 2000s with the movie Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Demi Moore recalled struggling to find her place in the industry at the time, adding, “At that time, there was a feeling like I didn’t quite know where I fit.” Moore shared that after starring in the movie Margin Call in 2011, she began “questioning my own ability, my own value, my own place” in the industry.

However, despite the internal conflict, Demi Moore said she was “humbled and excited” by the reception at “The Substance.”

