Demi Moore opened up about her experience stripping down at 61 for her latest film, “The Substance.” The stunning actress, who is no stranger to baring it all in films in the 90s, revealed it was a “vulnerable” experience seeing her own body on screen at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Variety reported that while speaking at the press conference for “The Substance,” Demi Moore said the film pushed her out of her comfort zone but noted that nudity was necessary to tell the story that revolves around a celebrity’s obsession with youth.

In the movie, Demi Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle, who uses a black-market drug that creates a younger version of herself (Margaret Qualley) to save her fading celebrity. Before taking the substance, Moore’s character studies her nude body in the film.

At the press conference, Demi Moore revealed she was aware of “the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story.” Moore explained, “It was a very vulnerable experience” and required a lot of conversation about what they were trying to accomplish through the film.

Moore also credited her co-star Margaret Qualley with making the experience easier, noting, “I had someone who was a great partner with whom I felt very safe.”

Margaret Qualley plays the younger version of Moore in the movie. The Ghost actress added, “We obviously were quite close – naked – and we also got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were,” said Moore. “But ultimately, it’s just about really directing your communication and mutual trust.”

According to Variety, Demi Moore’s movie “The Substance,” which premiered on Sunday, May 19, received an 11-minute standing ovation.

Must Read: Comedian Nikki Glaser Rips Into Ben Affleck’s Performance On ‘The Roast Of Tom Brady’: “Thinks It’s Beneath Him To Do This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News