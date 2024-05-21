Nikki Glaser was unhappy with Ben Affleck’s performance on ‘The Roast Of Tom Brady.’ During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ podcast KFC Radio, the comedian, who received a standing ovation for her performance in the Tom Brady Roast, ripped into Affleck’s monologue, noting that the actor bombed on stage.

Ben Affleck’s appearance on Tom Brady’s Greatest Roast of All Time on Sunday, May 5, sparked criticism online after the actor seemingly ignored the purpose of the show to deride the NFL player and instead launched a tirade against online trolls.

On a recent podcast appearance, Nikki Glaser nailed what went wrong with Affleck’s performance, pointing out that the actor was ill-prepared for the roast. The comedian noted, “I haven’t watched it again because I don’t like to watch people bomb. I know what happened: he didn’t prepare.”

Nikki Glaser called out Affleck over his unenthused performance, saying the “Air” actor probably thought he was above the show. She added “He’s someone who’s famous enough he probably thinks it’s beneath him to do this. ‘I’m just gonna do a favor; it’s not gonna be that big of a deal.'”

Glaser noted Affleck probably failed to have a discussion with Brady over his monologue and went with a ‘bad premise that failed to resonate with the audience. She said: “Either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, or he didn’t practice enough. He just picked a bad premise, and then had to stick to it the whole time. It didn’t work right away, so it’s not gonna work later.”

Glaser’s dissection of Affleck’s performance comes on the heels of Comedian Andrew Schultz’s response. While hosting their Flagrant podcast earlier this month, Andrew Schultz and Akaash Singh dissected Affleck’s performance and explained why it failed to connect with the audience. The comedians noted the actor made the roast about himself and not Brady.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Confirms Dating Actress Adria Arjona

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News