Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce speculation continued to gain steam this week as a source close to the A-list celebrities alleged the actor has “come to his senses” and realized the marriage is over. While the couple has not confirmed the rumors, Page Six, citing a new source close to the pair, reported that the relationship isn’t salvageable.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has been subject to intense media scrutiny after eagle-eyed fans pointed out the highly public couple had not been spotted out together in over a month. Jennifer Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala solo earlier this month.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that the “Batman” actor was unhappy with his Grammy-winning artist wife, who invited public attention to their relationship with her Amazon documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which dropped earlier this year. Per multiple reports, Ben Affleck also moved out of their home amid split claims.

As the speculation intensified, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in 2022 after rekindling their romance two decades after calling off a previous engagement, were spotted together multiple times, including on Sunday, May 18, in Santa Monica, where they both showed up to support Lopez’s kid, Emme, in a school event.

However, despite being spotted together at a recent school event, Page Six reported that Ben Affleck has finally accepted defeat and realized his marriage is over.

The Source confirmed to the publication that Affleck is ready to call it quits, and the couple is most likely headed for a divorce. The Source said, “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Ben Affleck is not thrilled with the media attention that Lopez seemingly craves. The Source claimed, “They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention, and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach.”

Another source echoed the observation, noting their conflict stems from their approach to media attention. While Ben Affleck wants his life to remain private, Lopez “ikes to open her heart to her fans and to the world.”

The Source claimed the conflict had put a considerable strain on their relationship.

Must Read: Ben Affleck Ditches Wedding Band After Allegedly Moving Out Of Jennifer Lopez’s Home (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News