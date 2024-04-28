When Ashton Kutcher's Step-Daughter Rumer Willis Revealed She Had A Crush on Him, This Is How Ex-Wife Demi Moore Reacted?

Hollywood is a strange place with new relationships and bizarre dating equations. But the weirdest of all has to be having a crush on someone who then married your mom. Something similar happened with Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who revealed that she had a crush on Ashton Kutcher, who had been married to her mom for a long time. Here’s how she revealed Demi Moore dealt with it.

Imagine dating Demi Moore and her ex being Bruce Willis, yes, that guy from Die Hard, only to find out later that his daughter, your stepdaughter, has a crush on you. Yikes, it must be tough being Ashton, we tell you. Back in 2015, Rumer revealed her crush on former stepdad Ashton Kutcher on the famous Howard Stern show.

Rumer Willis spoke candidly about her teenage crush on Ashton Kutcher, which began in 2003 before Kutcher began dating her mother, Demi Moore. Rumer even had posters of Kutcher on the walls of her bedroom!

“I have to commend him, even though it was strange momentarily. He made an excellent stepfather. On his SiriusXM show, Rumer told Stern, “The perspective shifted very quickly.”

“That’s when you open up your Teen Beat and just take him down, rip out somebody else, and put them up,” Rumer laughed when asked how quickly she removed her Ashton posters once he and Demi started getting hot and heavy. Rumer claims that she never discussed her Ashton fantasies with her mother. “I feel like I told my sister that at one point like, ‘Man, gotta cross him off the list,'” Rumer said.

Furthermore, Rumer maintains that she didn’t find it strange that Ashton was 25 and Demi was 40 when they first started dating. “I feel like I was kind of impressed like, ‘Yeah, girl, get it.'”

It’s no secret that Ashton and Rumer still communicate. Rumer disclosed that she had gotten back in touch with Ashton following the birth of Wyatt, the couple’s daughter. Not just that, Rumer and Ashton were co-owners of a property together, which Kutcher signed off on with Willis after the divorce.

The star of “That ’70s Show” paid $971,500 in 2009 for the 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in the Hollywood Hills. Legal records obtained by an entertainment portal revealed that Kutcher, who at the time was married to Demi Moore, co-owned the property with her eldest daughter, Rumer.

Kutcher and Rumer owned 50% of the property, but on August 3, Rumer filed paperwork claiming that their joint ownership was over and Kutcher had given her complete ownership of the house. After being married for eight years, Kutcher and Moore got divorced in 2013.

Ashton’s spouse, Mila Kunis, also disclosed that she and Kutcher have communicated with each of Demi’s daughters.

“They had three kids they were raising,” Kunis said. “It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids.” Well, kudos to all of them for setting an excellent example of what a modern family can be like.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Was ‘Desperate’ To Date Prince Harry? Wild Past Rumours Resurfaced When Swift Declined Meghan Markle’s Podcast Invite Even After ‘Personal Letter’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News