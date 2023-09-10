Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are proud parents of two kids and like every parent they want the best for their children. Amid their busy schedules, the actors apparently once got a robo-crib to rock their baby to sleep which did not go down well with the Internet. This goes back to 2018, when Ashton, in an interview, revealed that he along with wife Mila got a robo-crib called SNOO to make their kids have a sound sleep. Scroll down to know the details.

Ashton and Mila have been in the headlines recently for supporting their r*pe accused friend Danny Masterson. The duo penned an open letter supporting him after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two r*pes.

Circling back to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ controversy over buying a robo-crib, according to Pop Culture, Ashton in an interview admitted while making a conversation around family and kids, “For kid number two we got one of those SNOOs.” He continued that it allowed their son, Dimitri, to have a sound sleep of full six hours when he was only three days old. Ashton concluded, “I’m eternally grateful to the SNOO for that.”

For the unversed, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share two kids together i.e. daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

After the interview, the Two And A Half-Men star and Mila faced a major backlash from the Internet as many called them out for lazy parenting. One user said, “You can’t rock your own baby to sleep? Sad state of affairs. I’m sure these kids will have all the iPads and laptops to entertain them too.”

Another took a dig at Ashton Kutcher saying, “How pathetic that he was so happy to have the baby sleep a full six hours at only THREE DAYS OLD. Are you that big of a snowflake to not get up with the kid every few hours?”

One user said, “I would not recommend this to anyone for home use. What is wrong with this world. Babies need love, holding, and cuddling. We are turning our children into robots not capable of love or caring for anyone. It seems cold and uncaring. This makes me ill,”

Another concluded, “It’s an unnecessary gizmo that will make parents lazy when it comes to caring for their baby. Nothing can replace the human touch. Use the money for the baby’s education!”

The $1600 worth gadget SNOO comes with a number of features including “jiggly rocking” for babies, playing soothing sounds and it even mimics the rhythms of a mother’s womb. The robo-crib also alerts the parents when their child is awake with the assistance from an app.

